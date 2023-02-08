Evening news highlights

Death toll rises above 11,200 in Turkey, Syria quake
The death toll from a massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria rose above 11,200 on Wednesday as rescuers raced to save survivors trapped under debris in the winter cold.
ERF expresses concern over naraji petition in Rozina Islam's case
Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF), the leading business journalist organisation of the country, has expressed concern over the ‘naraji’ (no-confidence) petition by the plaintiff despite submission of the final report in the case lodged by the health ministry against Rozina Islam, special correspondent of Prothom Alo.
Hero Alam gifted microbus without fitness, Tk 500,000 dues to BRTA
The fitness certificate of the microbus that was gifted to Ashraful Hossain alias Hero Alam by a headmaster of a high school expired 10 years ago in 2013. The tax against the vehicle, Toyota Noah 1998, was also given in that year last, resulting in dues of around 500,000 to Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA).
High Court orders Bangla Academy to allot stall to Adarsha
High Court has ordered Bangla Academy to allot Adarsha Publications a stall at the Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2023 with a condition of not displaying or selling three books. The High Court gave this ruling on Wednesday after Adarsha Publications agreed to not display or sell the ‘objectionable’ books.
Institutes with zero passed students go up to 50 from 5
The number of education institutes without any passed students in the 2022 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams is 50, which is 10 times more than the previous year. The results of last year’s HSC and equivalent exams were published on Wednesday.