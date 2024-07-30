403 more arrested across the country
The number of arrested people over clashes, attack and arson centering quota reform movement has surpassed 10 thousand as law enforcers have arrested 403 more people across the country between Sunday afternoon and Monday afternoon.
Prothom Alo correspondents have been keeping record of the arrested people from court and police sources since 17 July.
According to that tally, a total of 10028 people were arrested till yesterday.
Students started their programmes demanding reform to the quota system in government jobs from 1 July. The demonstration spread throughout the country centering clashes on 15 July.
Clashes, attack, violence, arson and casualties started to increase from 16 July. Since then, the law enforcers started filing cases and arresting people in this connection.
Till now, majority of the arrestees are leaders and activists of BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami and their associate organisations. Also, top leaders of parties that have been launching simultaneous movements with the BNP are being arrested. Students are also being arrested.
However, police claim that only those involved with violence are being rounded up.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) sources said a total of 56 were arrested in 24 hours till 12 noon yesterday, taking the total number of the arrested in the city to 2,820.
A total of 243 cases have been filed in Dhaka city till yesterday noon.
Outside the city, 23 cases have been filed in Dhamrai, Savar, Ashulia, Keraniganj, Nawabganj and Dohar police stations. Seven were arrested from these areas yesterday.
Meanwhile, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested 334 so far across the country. Of them, 83 were arrested in Dhaka and 251 from outside.
Two new cases were filed in Gazipur and 22 people were arrested. In the district, a total of 464 have so far been arrested in 42 cases.
Two fresh cases were filed in Madaripur, and 118 people have been arrested in the district in 13 cases.
23 more people were arrested in 31 cases in Chattogram city and district. Most of them are BNP leaders and activists.
With this, a total of 957 people have been arrested in Chattogram.
Seven more BNP leaders and activists were arrested till Monday morning in Feni. A total of 97 were arrested in two cases filed with Feni Sadar model police station. District BNP’s member secretary Alal Uddin alleged that over 150 BNP men were arrested from the district.
A total of 17 cases were filed in Rajshahi city and district and 383 were arrested till yesterday.
In Bogura, a total of 153 were arrested in 15 cases till yesterday.
In Rangpur, 24 more people were arrested yesterday, taking the number of arrested in 22 cases to 243.
Arrest in old cases continues in some places where no case was filed over quota reform movement. A total of 19 were arrested in Jashore in old case. In last 12 days, 115 were arrested from the district.