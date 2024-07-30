403 more arrested across the country

The number of arrested people over clashes, attack and arson centering quota reform movement has surpassed 10 thousand as law enforcers have arrested 403 more people across the country between Sunday afternoon and Monday afternoon.

Prothom Alo correspondents have been keeping record of the arrested people from court and police sources since 17 July.

According to that tally, a total of 10028 people were arrested till yesterday.

Students started their programmes demanding reform to the quota system in government jobs from 1 July. The demonstration spread throughout the country centering clashes on 15 July.

Clashes, attack, violence, arson and casualties started to increase from 16 July. Since then, the law enforcers started filing cases and arresting people in this connection.