Implementation mechanism left out of July national charter draft

The National Consensus Commission is preparing to finalise the draft of the July National Charter within this week. However, the document will not specify how the proposed reforms should be implemented.

Instead, the commission will separately submit recommendations on mechanisms of implementation to the interim government, based on the views of political parties and experts.

So far, political parties have been consulted twice on preliminary and consolidated drafts of the July Charter. No further feedback will be sought on the final draft. The commission will finalise the document and circulate it to parties with a call for endorsement. Whether they sign or not will be up to the parties, according to sources within the commission and political circles.

Through two rounds of discussions with political parties, based on proposals from six reform commissions, consensus was reached on 84 points, which form the basis of the July Charter. Although the aim was to finalise the charter in July, disagreements over the implementation mechanism and accompanying pledges delayed the process.