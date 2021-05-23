Journalist Rozina Islam granted bail

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court has granted bail to Prothom Alo senior reporter Rozina Islam in a virtual hearing on Sunday in a case filed by the health ministry under Official Secrets Act.
She was granted bail on condition of submitting a bond of Tk 5,000 and her passport.
Dhaka chief metropolitan magistrate court virtually held the hearing on Thursday. The court said the order on the bail will be delivered on Sunday.
Rozina Islam, an investigative journalist, went to the health ministry on Monday (17 May) to carry out her profession duties. She was kept there confined for over five hours and harassed. At one point she fell ill. At around 8:30 pm, police took her to the Shahbagh police station and filed a case against her
The harassment and arrest of Rozina Islam has created uproar in the country and abroad.