Journalist Rozina Islam granted bail

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court has granted bail to Prothom Alo senior reporter Rozina Islam in a virtual hearing on Sunday in a case filed by the health ministry under Official Secrets Act.

She was granted bail on condition of submitting a bond of Tk 5,000 and her passport.

Dhaka chief metropolitan magistrate court virtually held the hearing on Thursday. The court said the order on the bail will be delivered on Sunday.