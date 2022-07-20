'CGIAR research to help unlock agrifood potentials'

The Consultative Group for International Agricultural Research (CGIAR), a global research partnership working for the future food security, has formally launched its research portfolio of advanced scientific innovations to help unlock the potentials of agrifood sector in Bangladesh in collaboration with the government.

The research portfolio is part of the engagement action plan that drives a 10-year strategy vision of CGIAR. The strategy focuses on delivering science and innovation to advance the transformation of food, land, and water system in a climate crisis which is very important for Bangladesh.

Agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque was the chief guest at the launching event at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka on Wednesday while livestock and fisheries minister SM Rezaul Karim attended it as special guest.