Filipino banker Maia Deguito’s plea rejected

The Court of Appeals of the Philippines has rejected the appeal of former branch manager of Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC), Maia Santos Deguito, who is convicted in a case filed in connection with the US$ 81 million cyber heist from Bangladesh Bank reserve.

The Appeal court has upheld his sentence of seven years in prison given by the trial court, reports CNN Philippine. The Court of Appeals dismissed Maia Deguito’s appeal seeking cancellation of her sentence in a 58-page verdict published on Wednesday.