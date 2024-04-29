BAPEX starts drilling new gas well in Noakhali

The Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Limited (BAPEX) has officially drilled a new gas field in the Wasekpur village of Sonaimuri upazila in Noakhali.

The drilling started at around 11:30 am Monday. Top BAPEX officials were present at the inauguration ceremony.

Earlier, on 3 March, BAPEX found a gas reserve following the completion of the drilling of well-3 (Char Kakra) under the Shahjadpur-Sundalpur gas field.

All the tests required to start gas extraction from that well are already done. Gas supply to the national grid from that well will start very soon, with an estimated 10 million cubic feet of gas to be supplied from that well every day, expected the officials.