Indian high commissioner Pranay Verma summoned
The foreign ministry summoned Indian high commissioner Pranay Verma in protest of the attack on Bangladesh assistant high commission at Agartala in Tripura, India.
The Indian High Commissioner, Pranay Verma, has been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Bangladesh has called him in to protest the attack on the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, the capital of India's Tripura state.
Pranay Verma arrived at the foreign affairs office just before 4:00pm today, Tuesday, where he was summoned to the office of the acting foreign secretary, M Riaz Hamidullah.
An attack was carried out at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission premises in Agartala.
Supporters of various organisations, including the Hindutva-oriented Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, carried out the attack in protest of alleged persecution of minorities in Bangladesh.
On the same day, hundreds of people under the banner of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) staged a protest near the Bangladesh Consulate in Mumbai. The Hindu Sangharsh Samiti is an affiliate of the VHP.
India’s external affairs ministry has expressed regret over the incident in Agartala, stating that diplomatic and consular properties should never be targeted under any circumstances.
In connection with the attack, seven people have been arrested in Tripura on Tuesday, and administrative action has been taken against four police officers.
Bangladesh has condemned the attack, terming it pre-planned, and strongly protested.
The foreign ministry of Bangladesh in a statement said the incident has deeply angered the government.
The sequence of events seems that the attack was pre-planned. The incident violates the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations.