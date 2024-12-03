Indian high commissioner Pranay Verma summoned

The foreign ministry summoned Indian high commissioner Pranay Verma in protest of the attack on Bangladesh assistant high commission at Agartala in Tripura, India.

The Indian High Commissioner, Pranay Verma, has been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Bangladesh has called him in to protest the attack on the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, the capital of India's Tripura state.

Pranay Verma arrived at the foreign affairs office just before 4:00pm today, Tuesday, where he was summoned to the office of the acting foreign secretary, M Riaz Hamidullah.