Bangladesh ranks third globally in food import: FAO

According to the FAO report, Bangladesh falls far behind in food exports. And in food imports, Bangladesh ranks third among food-importing countries globally. China ranks first in food imports. The Philippines comes up second. The top five countries in food exports are, in order, US, UK, Germany, China and France. Bangladesh is at the near the bottom.

Bangladesh ranks third in rice production only among the six main food products of the world. It does not rank among the top five countries in the production of wheat, corn, sugar, edible oil and potatoes. In the past years Bangladesh imported the first four products. It was not necessary to import potatoes. In fact, Bangladesh would export potatoes. With the price of potatoes suddenly shooting up this year, Bangladesh has now entered the list of potato importing countries.

Director general of Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS), Binayak Sen, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, "We have scope to increase production of agriculture products like sugar cane and onions. India has been quite successful in this area. We have to get help from them in this regard." He said, Bangladesh depends on India for food grains like wheat. But in recent times India has clamped down on its export of wheat, onions and some other food products. Some countries are exporting these on quota basis. Diplomatic efforts are required to ensure Bangladesh is included in this quota and can import food in times of emergency.