Rangpur anti-discrimination student movement spokesman removed amid extortion allegations

Nahid Hasan Khandakar, the spokesperson for the Rangpur city committee of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, has been relieved of his post following allegations of extortion. The decision was announced in a letter issued by the organisation’s Rangpur city committee at approximately 11:00 pm last Saturday.

The dismissal order, signed by the committee’s convener, Imtiaz Ahmed, and member secretary, Rahmat Ali, cited a violation of organisational discipline. The order will remain in effect until further notice.

Commenting on the matter, Imtiaz Ahmed stated that the decision was made after discussions with local representatives and consultations with the central committee. When asked whether the extortion allegations against Nahid had been proven, he responded, “The central committee is handling this matter. We are receiving various reports. Once a final decision is made, everyone will be informed.”

When contacted regarding his removal, Nahid Hasan declined to comment.