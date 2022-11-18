Home minister Asaduzzaman holds meeting with India's Amit Shah

Besides, Bangladesh delegation sources said that the two home ministers also discussed the issue to bring down border killings to a "zero" level.

Regarding the repatriation of Rohingyas, who were forcibly displaced from their homeland Myanmar, the Indian side assured that India will continue its cooperation for the peaceful repatriation of the Rohingya people.

Both home ministers expressed the hope that they will stand beside each other during the need of time in future like in 1971 when the people of the two countries fought together against the Pakistani occupation forces.