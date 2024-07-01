Floods may worsen in Sylhet after three hours of rain in the morning
Sylhet saw 65mm of rainfall in three hours Monday morning. There is fear of floods once again in the district.
People setting out to various destinations Monday morning in Sylhet, faced all sorts of problems due to the rain.
With two days of incessant rain and the water level of Surma and Kushiara rivers rising above danger level, the people of the city and various upazilas of the district fear another bout of floods.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, meteorologist of the Sylhet Met office, Shah Md Sajib Hossain, said that there was 65mm of rainfall in the three hours from 6:00am to 9:00am Monday morning. And there was 39.6mm of rainfall from 6:00am yesterday, Sunday, morning till 6:00am Monday morning. Heavy rain in Sylhet is forecast up till Wednesday.
While it has been raining since the morning today, Monday, there has not been waterlogging in any area. But the people of the city are worried as the water level of the river Surma has risen. Arif Ahmed, a resident of the city's Ramer Dighirpar area, said that water had entered their home on the 20th of last month and they had to take shelter in the home of a relative. He is concerned that the same situation may arise.
Sylhet City Corporation public relations officer Sajlu Lasker said, the shelter centres in the city are prepared. If there is waterlogging, the people will be able to come here. But today no one has come to the shelter centres.
Sources of the Water Development Board in Sylhet has said that while the water of the river Kushiara has been flowing above danger level for the past month, Surma crossed the danger level after five days. From this morning Surma river has been flowing above danger level at Kanaighat point. For a month now, Kushiara has been flowing above danger level at Fenchuganj point. Water is also rising in Sylhet in the rivers Luva, Shari, Douki and Dholai.
Sylhet district administration sources say till yesterday, 10,903 persons have taken shelter at shelter centres in 10 of the 13 upazilas of the district. A total of 653 shelter centres have been kept ready in the district. People have taken shelter in 219 of these. But there are no people in the shelter centres of Sylhet City Corporation and Sadar upazila.
Sylhet deputy commissioner Sheikh Russel Hasan said, the district administration is on alert about the flood situation. Relief assistance continues at the shelters and the flood-affected areas.