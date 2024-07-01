Floods may worsen in Sylhet after three hours of rain in the morning

Sylhet City Corporation public relations officer Sajlu Lasker said, the shelter centres in the city are prepared. If there is waterlogging, the people will be able to come here. But today no one has come to the shelter centres.

Sources of the Water Development Board in Sylhet has said that while the water of the river Kushiara has been flowing above danger level for the past month, Surma crossed the danger level after five days. From this morning Surma river has been flowing above danger level at Kanaighat point. For a month now, Kushiara has been flowing above danger level at Fenchuganj point. Water is also rising in Sylhet in the rivers Luva, Shari, Douki and Dholai.

Sylhet district administration sources say till yesterday, 10,903 persons have taken shelter at shelter centres in 10 of the 13 upazilas of the district. A total of 653 shelter centres have been kept ready in the district. People have taken shelter in 219 of these. But there are no people in the shelter centres of Sylhet City Corporation and Sadar upazila.

Sylhet deputy commissioner Sheikh Russel Hasan said, the district administration is on alert about the flood situation. Relief assistance continues at the shelters and the flood-affected areas.