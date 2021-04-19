3 cops injured as Hefazat men clash with police in Bagerhat

At least three policemen were injured as Hefazat-e-Islam activists attacked them in Bagerhat’s Mollahat area on Monday.

The incident happened while Hefazat men tried to bring out a procession protesting against the arrest of the religious outfit’s central joint secretary general Mamunul Haque.

The injured cops are: officer in charge of Mollahat police station Kazi Golam Kabir, sub inspector Thakur Das and assistant sub inspector Baharul. They were given treatment at Mollahat upazila health complex.