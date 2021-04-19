3 cops injured as Hefazat men clash with police in Bagerhat

At least three policemen were injured as Hefazat-e-Islam activists attacked them in Bagerhat’s Mollahat area on Monday.
The incident happened while Hefazat men tried to bring out a procession protesting against the arrest of the religious outfit’s central joint secretary general Mamunul Haque.
The injured cops are: officer in charge of Mollahat police station Kazi Golam Kabir, sub inspector Thakur Das and assistant sub inspector Baharul. They were given treatment at Mollahat upazila health complex.
Police and local sources said Hefazat men gathered at Hospital intersection of the upazila at around 10:30pm. Police intercepted the Hefazat men while they tried to bring out a procession. At one point, the Hefazat activists started to hurl brick chips towards police.
Assistant police superintendent Mir Md Shafin Mahmud rushed to spot after the incident.
“Hefazat-e-Islam activists tried to bring out a procession protesting the arrest of Mamunul Haque. Police went to the spot and dispersed them. Three policemen including the OC were injured while they started flinging stones at the police,” Shafin told Prothom Alo.
Additional forces of the law enforcers have been deployed in the area. The situation is under control now.
Police arrested Mamunul from Jamia Rahmania Arabia Madrasa in Mohammadpur on Sunday afternoon. Detective branch members and riot police were deployed in the area during the raid.
Mamunul was shown arrested in a vandalism case filed in Mohammadpur in 2020.
A Dhaka court on Monday granted 7-day remand for Mamunul.