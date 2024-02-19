Teknaf land port hit hard by Myanmar conflict

The export-import through Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf land port has plummeted due to the ongoing conflict in Myanmar.

Imports from Myanmar have fallen and no goods have been exported since December resulting in loss of revenue.

Meanwhile, intermittent gunshots were heard from across the border of Shah Porir Dwip and Saint Martin’s in Teknaf from last Saturday night to last Sunday evening.

Sources at Teknaf land port said that more than three hundred goods-laden cargo trawlers used to arrive at Teknaf land port every month from various ports of Myanmar's Rakhine state. However, only 50 cargo trawlers have arrived in the first 17 days of February.