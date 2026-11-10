Faridpur bus driver dies after vehicle set on fire, arson in 3 other districts

Miscreants set fire to passenger buses, a covered van and a pedal van in separate incidents in Gazipur, Faridpur, Bogura and Manikganj. The incidents took place between Monday evening and late at night.

In Faridpur, a bus driver, Kalachan, 60, who was sleeping inside a bus when it was set on fire, fell ill from smoke inhalation and died.

Two passenger buses and a covered van were set on fire in Kaliakair of Gazipur, a bus in Manikganj, and a pedal van in Sherpur of Bogura. The vehicles were damaged, while the incidents spread panic among drivers and passengers travelling on the roads.