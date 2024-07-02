Flood situation worsens in Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrokona

Flood situations in Sylhet, Sunamganj and Netrokona districts are expected to prolong as people in the northeast region of the country are witnessing flood for the third time exactly within one month.

"The third wave of devastating flood battered wide swaths of two north-eastern districts Sylhet, Sunamganj and other parts of Bangladesh as third spell of flood-hit northeastern parts in a shorter time meaning this unusual phenomenon will linger suffering life and livelihood, "hydrologists and residents told the news agency.

FFWC Executive Engineer sardar Udoy Raihan said, " Northern regions of Bangladesh and some states of India have witnessed torrential rainfall as monsoon is set early, impacted by the cyclone Rimel resulting in flooding for a third time in Sylhet and Sunamganj".

He forecasted the flood situation will be prolonged as almost the entire country experienced heavy rainfall triggered by active monsoon. Due to massive amounts of rainfall, major rivers are overflowing and submerging vast tracts of land along the rivers, Raihan added.