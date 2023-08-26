8,000 customers left without power for a month due to submarine cable glitch

Around 8, 000 customers in Nageshwari and Sadar upazilas of Kurigram district have been left without electricity for the past one month due to a technical glitch in an electrical submarine cable, reports UNB.

The consumers alleged their daily activities including business, chores and study have been hampered by the power cut. Now they rely on hurricanes (oil lamp) and other lamps to lead their day to day lives.