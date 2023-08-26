8,000 customers left without power for a month due to submarine cable glitch

Around 8, 000 customers in Nageshwari and Sadar upazilas of Kurigram district have been left without electricity for the past one month due to a technical glitch in an electrical submarine cable, reports UNB.
The consumers alleged their daily activities including business, chores and study have been hampered by the power cut. Now they rely on hurricanes (oil lamp) and other lamps to lead their day to day lives.
According to Kurigram-Lalmonirhat Palli Bidyut Samity, a technical glitch in an underground submarine cable was found in Nageshwari's Matherganj to Char areas of the district.
As a result, the residents of Nageshwari’s Narayanpur union and Sadar’s Jatrapur union have been left without electricity.
Md Abdul Malek, a resident of Narayanpur union, said the power cut puts their daily life in great trouble and the students are the worst sufferers. He said they have been incurring losses in business for the past one month.
Expressing his concern, farmer Md Nur Islam said they were left with no choice but to set up diesel-powered pumps to irrigate the croplands as the electricity-powdered pumps have been suspended since the power disruption.
Moreover, they have to pay Tk 20 to 30 for charging up their mobile phones with solar power and generators, he added.
Md Mohitul Islam, manager of Kurigram Palli Bidyut Samity, said the process to rectify the glitch was being disrupted due to increased water in the Brahmaputra River but it will be fixed "soon".