Flash floods in Boro-producing areas bodes ill for days ahead

Farmers in the haor areas of Sylhet, Netrokona and Sunamganj have been living in fear that they might be deprived of their boro crop harvest, as flash floods following incessant rainfall in the bordering hilly areas in India have largely inundated their fields, reports news agency UNB.

Besides the affected farmers, the similarities with a similar chain of events in 2017 will have people worried across all sections of society. Back then, it prolonged a hike in the price of rice.

Policymakers will be hoping that there is no repeat of that, given the upward pressure on prices that is already a reality gripping the populace.