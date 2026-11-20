If you burn down police stations, how will police work: IGP in Gopalganj
Seeking locals' cooperation in maintaining law and order in Gopalganj, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ali Hossain Fakir said, “If you burn down your police stations, how will the police work to maintain law and order?”
He said, “If you think the police are not needed, then you will have to ensure your own security.”
The IGP made the remarks while answering questions from journalists after attending a meeting on the law and order situation in the district at the Circuit House in Gopalganj town on Friday.
IGP Ali Hossain said, “I believe you (the people of Gopalganj) will cooperate with the police force and other law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace and order in the area.”
Speaking about the law and order situation in Gopalganj, the IGP said, “I find the overall situation quite good as of today. It will remain good in the coming days as well.” Addressing local residents, he said, “All of you should unite and stand against those who create unrest among peace-loving people. The number of such people is not very large.”
Replying to a query about resuming operations at the two police stations that were set on fire, the police chief said, “Who are these police stations for? They are for you, for the people. If you burn down your police stations, how will they (the police) work? If you do not cooperate with the police, they will not be able to work. And if you want no police, you will have to maintain law and order yourselves.”
Hope to avoid taking a tough stance
Asked whether any operation would be conducted to arrest those involved in the recent violence, the IGP said, “The main thing is that the government will decide what the people want.”
Asked about the announcement of programmes by the activities-banned Awami League, the police chief said, “You have seen before that there have been many consecutive programmes. What was the outcome? We hope we will not have to take a strict stance against you (the protesters).”
Earlier, following the recent violence, IGP Ali Hossain Fakir, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director General (DG) Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui and Special Response Battalion (SRB) DG Faruk Ahmed arrived in Gopalganj in the morning to assess the law and order situation in the district.
IGP Ali Hossain then attended a special welfare meeting at the Gopalganj Police Lines. From there, the police chief, along with the BGB and SRB directors general, went to the Circuit House in the town and held a meeting on the law and order situation. Police superintendents, assistant police superintendents and officials from the police, BGB and SRB from Gopalganj, Bagerhat, Narail, Faridpur and neighbouring districts attended the meeting.
Also, on their way from Dhaka to Gopalganj town in the morning, the police chief and the BGB and SRB directors general inspected the burnt Muksudpur Police Station. However, as of 5:00pm on Friday, when this report was filed, they had not visited the burnt Tungipara Police Station.