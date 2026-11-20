IGP Ali Hossain said, “I believe you (the people of Gopalganj) will cooperate with the police force and other law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace and order in the area.”

Speaking about the law and order situation in Gopalganj, the IGP said, “I find the overall situation quite good as of today. It will remain good in the coming days as well.” Addressing local residents, he said, “All of you should unite and stand against those who create unrest among peace-loving people. The number of such people is not very large.”

Replying to a query about resuming operations at the two police stations that were set on fire, the police chief said, “Who are these police stations for? They are for you, for the people. If you burn down your police stations, how will they (the police) work? If you do not cooperate with the police, they will not be able to work. And if you want no police, you will have to maintain law and order yourselves.”