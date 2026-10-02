JCD leader, teen gang leader Ratan’s phone conversation surfaces: What did they discuss?

Amid controversy over the presence of Imran Hossain alias Ratan, 25, a notorious teen gang leader, at processions organised by the Jubo Dal and Jatiotabadi Chatra Dal (JCD) in Cumilla, a video of a conversation between him and Md Mohsin, vice-president of the Cumilla City JCD, has now surfaced on social media.

In the two-minute-three-second video, the two can be heard discussing Ratan’s presence at the procession and news reports published about him.

The video, which surfaced on Thursday, does not show Ratan’s face. While speaking over loudspeaker, he had another person beside him record the conversation. A young woman can also be heard speaking next to him in the video.

JCD leader Mohsin said the conversation took place last Saturday. He said that after reports appeared in the media describing a teen gang leader being present at the JCD leader’s procession, he received a call from a number belonging to a person who introduced himself as Imran.