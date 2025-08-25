He asked for water, they didn’t give it: Mother grieves clutching dead son’s sandals

Accused of being a “thief,” Khadija’s only son, Muhammad Rihan, was beaten to death early on Friday morning right before her eyes. Alongside two other teenagers, he was brutally assaulted by a mob in the Cheinga Bridge area of the village.

His friends Muhammad Rahat, 15, and Muhammad Manik, 14, survived but are undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Rihan’s father, Muhammad Lokman, runs a canteen at a local school and had recently opened a tea stall near their home for some extra income. Rihan would often help him there after school. On Saturday, his grieving parents were found in front of that very tea stall, unable to stop their cries of anguish.

Khadija recalled her son’s birth in her lament. After three stillbirths, Rihan had been the child who finally brought joy into her life. To her, his birth had been like a triumph over the world. She had dreamed of making her dear son a hafiz of the Qur’an, of raising him to be a good man.

Breaking down, she wailed, “Oh Rihan, oh Rihan!” Her cries silenced the surrounding crowd. Villagers are so shaken by the brutality of what had happened that it would take them a long time to forget.