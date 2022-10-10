Court accepts charge sheet against SP Babul, 7 others

The court accepted the charge sheet of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) against former police superintendent (SP) Babul Akhter and seven others in the sensational Mahmuda Khanam Mitu murder case.

Following a hearing, Chattogram additional chief metropolitan magistrate Mohammad Abdul Halim passed the order -- a time when the court also issued an arrest warrant against the accused Kamrul Sikder alias Musa and two others who are still at large.