BNP rally: Thousands throng Bangabandhu Udyan at night 

They were chanting slogans in small groups coming from different districts. An environment of public rally created there in the night.
Hasanur Rahman, a BNP activist of Borhanuddin upazila in Bhola, said all the BNP men could not join the rally together as the launch service was suspended.
They are traveling to Barishal city on trawlers and joining the rush of fellow partymen towards the Bangabandhu Udyan.
Leaders and activists of Pirojpur, Barguna and some other districts are going through various hassles to attend the divisional rally, he said during a conversation around 10:00pm on Friday.
Fauzia Akhtar came from Nesarabad upazila of Pirojpur, along with six other BNP activists. She reached the rally venue on Thursday night and has been staying there since then. She spent Thursday night in the ground and was preparing to stay there for the second night.
The BNP men who came from distant districts faced adversities to stay in the open ground as the divisional city has been experiencing a vibe of winter nowadays.
Saidur Rahman of Barguna said that he had to stay in the field, having failed to manage a room in the hotel. It was quite cold at night, but he had no other choice.