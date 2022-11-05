BNP rally: Thousands throng Bangabandhu Udyan at night 

Thousands of BNP leaders and activists thronged the Bangabandhu Udyan in Barishal in the night to attend the divisional public rally on Saturday.

As the operation of public transports was suspended, the BNP men reached the divisional city from different districts by trawlers and lighter vessels through the river routes.

Later, they marched towards the rally venue in groups, with placards emblazoned with various slogans.

During a visit to the spot around 11:00pm on Friday, this correspondent found that the activists who came earlier were taking meals and some others were preparing for sleep.