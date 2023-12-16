Miscreants set fire in a compartment of Uttara mail train in Joypurhat

Miscreants in Joypurhat have set fire in a compartment of Parbatipur-bound Uttara Express mail train that left from Rajshahi. The incident occurred around 11:45pm on Friday night.

Several seats in that train compartment have been charred but no deaths or injuries have been reported from this incident. Officer-in-charge (OC) of Shantahar railway police station, Muktar Hossain confirmed the news.