Miscreants set fire in a compartment of Uttara mail train in Joypurhat

Miscreants in Joypurhat have set fire in a compartment of Parbatipur-bound Uttara Express mail train that left from Rajshahi. The incident occurred around 11:45pm on Friday night.
Several seats in that train compartment have been charred but no deaths or injuries have been reported from this incident. Officer-in-charge (OC) of Shantahar railway police station, Muktar Hossain confirmed the news.
According to Joypurthat railway station and railway police station sources, the train had left Jamalganj station for Joypurhat station. Then there was a fire in one of the compartment of the running train.
After the train reached Jopypurhat station, railways and fire service workers rushed in and extinguished the fire. There were no casualties reported.
Joypurhat railway station master Rezaul Islam said, the train arrived at the station around 11:50pm while the fire was still burning. One or two seats have been burned in the fire.
The fire was put out with the help of railways and fire service workers. Later the train left the station towards its destination, the station master added.
Confirming the news to Prothom Alo, OC Muktar Hossain said that legal steps are being taken in connection with the incident.