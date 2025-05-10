Chuadanga records highest temperature at 42 degrees Celsius
Scorching heat disrupted life in Chuadanga as temperature hits season’s highest at 42 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, the temperature reached 40 degrees Celsius at noon on Saturday and rose to 42 degrees Celsius around 3:00 pm today, according to the met office in Chuadanga.
A farmer died of suspected heatstroke amid the severe heatwave on Saturday. The deceased is named Atiar Rahman, 45, a resident of Monirampur village in Alukdia union under Sadar upazila.
Wahid Mohammad Robin, a physician at the emergency department of Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, said, “The patient had died before being brought to the hospital. Based on the symptoms, we suspect he suffered a heatstroke.”
Witnesses said the farmer suddenly collapsed while working in front of a shop at a local market in the afternoon. Locals rushed him to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital where doctors declared him dead.
Zaminur Rahman, in-charge of the local weather office said, “Today’s maximum temperature in Chuadanga was recorded at 42 degrees Celsius around 3:00 pm with humidity as low as 23 per cent. There is no forecast of rain in the coming days.”
The intense heat has forced people to stay indoors during the daytime while outdoor activities and public movement have seen a sharp decline.
Streets and marketplaces remained largely deserted and many day labourers refrained from working under the scorching sun.
Health officials have advised residents to stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight, and take necessary precautions as the sweltering conditions persist.