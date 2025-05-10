Chuadanga records highest temperature at 42 degrees Celsius

Scorching heat disrupted life in Chuadanga as temperature hits season’s highest at 42 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the temperature reached 40 degrees Celsius at noon on Saturday and rose to 42 degrees Celsius around 3:00 pm today, according to the met office in Chuadanga.

A farmer died of suspected heatstroke amid the severe heatwave on Saturday. The deceased is named Atiar Rahman, 45, a resident of Monirampur village in Alukdia union under Sadar upazila.