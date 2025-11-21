Earthquake epicentre: Toll rises to 5 in Narsingdi

The death toll from Friday morning’s earthquake in Narsingdi Sadar, Palash and Shibpur upazilas has risen to five. Among them, a father and son died after a roof collapse in Sadar upazila.

The deceased were identified as Md Delwar Hossain, 37, and his son Md Omar Faruk, 9, of Gabtoli area under Chinishpur Union; Nasir Uddin, 65, of Nayapara in Kazirchar village under Danga Union of Palash; Kazam Ali Bhuiyan, 75, of Malita village under Charsindur Union; and Forkan Mia, 35, of Ajkitola village under Joynagar Union of Shibpur.