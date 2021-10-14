Offenders to be hunted down: DIG

Meanwhile, additional security measures have been taken to avert any untoward incident, he said, adding, “The [law and order] situation in the area is still calm.”
Already, four platoons of BGB members have been deployed and police and Rab are patrolling the area, he added.
Two separate probe bodies – one by the local administration and another by the district police – will be formed to look into the incident.
Meanwhile, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has warned that those involved in the Cumilla incident will be brought to justice and no offender will be spared.
“It’s an act of an evil communal force, and those who attack Hindu temples won’t be spared either, even if they belong to any party,” Obaidul Quader said while addressing the Mahastami (8th day) of Durga Puja at KIB premises in the capital on Wednesday evening.
He said a united resistance has to be built against those who want to destroy the communal harmony in the country before the national election.
Besides, state minister for religious affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan has urged the people of the country to exercise restraint and not to take law into their own hands over the desecration of the holy Quran in Cumilla.
“Don’t take law into your own hands. Everyone should maintain religious harmony and peace,” he said in an emergency announcement on Wednesday evening. “We’re closely monitoring the situation in Cumilla. The local administration has been instructed to investigate what really happened [there].” he said.
“Anyone involved in destroying religious harmony [in the country] must be brought under the ambit of law and arrangements be made to give proper punishment,” the state minister added.