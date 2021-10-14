Offenders to be hunted down: DIG

Deputy inspector general (DIG) of Chattogram range Anwar Hossain on Thursday said those who were involved in the Cumilla incident will be hunted down, reports UNB.

“Efforts are on to identify those involved in desecration of the holy Quran after checking the close circuit camera (CCTV) footage and the offenders will be hunted down,” said DIG Anwar while visiting the spot, Nanuar Dighirparh, in the morning.