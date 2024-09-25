Burn marks all over the Larma square
86 shops were burnt down. Some 55 of these shops were owned by the hill people and Bengalis were the owners of 31
Earlier, on 18 September, a Bengali youth named Md Mamun was beaten to death on the allegation of stealing a motorcycle which sparked clashes between the hill people and Bengalis the next day. A person named Dhanajay Chakma was killed in the clash that day at Dighinala. There were reports of gunfire in Khagrachhari Sadar later in the night that day. Two hill people were killed in the incident.
On 20 September, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press note, “As a petrol team of army reached Swanirvor area of Khagrachhari town with a serious patient at around 10.30 pm on 19 September, a group of agitated people led by UPDF (main) obstructed them. The UPDF terrorists at one point opened fire on the army, compelling them to fire back in self-defence. Three people were killed and several others injured in the incident.”
Visiting the area on Tuesday, the local shopkeepers were seen returning to their burnt shops. They were cleaning up the mess. According to the Dighinala upazila administration, a total of 86 shops have been burnt. Some 55 of these shops were owned by the hill people and Bengalis were the owners of 31. Apart from that, 26 other shops were also burnt down.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Dighinala upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Md Mamunur Rashid said a clash broke out between two groups. At one point, the Larma Square was set on fire. More than 100 temporary shops and tea-stalls were gutted in fire.
“Apart from that some 86 shops were burnt down. The situation has come down a bit now. The administration is planning to provide compensation to affected shopkeepers,” the UNO said.
Speaking regarding the clash that broke out that day, Samar Bikash Chakma said, “The Bengalis and army personnel were on the side of Larma Square. The hill people were on the side of upazila parishad. There were chase and counter-chase between them. At one point, they set fire from the side of my shop. I somehow managed to come out of the fire with my wife. But my shop has been burnt to ashes. I have a loan of Tk 400,000.”
Shops on either side of the road along the Larma Square were set on fire. The fire service station was within 100 yards of the place where the clash broke out. However, the fire service wasn’t allowed to douse the fire. The amount of loss in the incident has surpassed Tk 60 million, UNO Mamunur Rashid said.
Didarul Alam had a hardware shop and it was set on fire too. Didarul said, “My shop was closed. I was on my way towards Khagrachhari Sadar. I learnt over the phone that my shop was set on fire. I lost everything. The loss surpassed Tk 1.5 million.”
Some shops at the Larma Square were gutted in a fire that originated from an electric short circuit recently. The restaurant owned by Dipan Chakma was one of those. After that, he opened a restaurant and residential hotel there in hope of bouncing back from the loss.
However, on 19 September, everything he owned was burnt to ashes during the clash. His own auto-rickshaw too was set on fire. Besides, seven motorcycles parked in front of his restaurants were also set on fire.
Dipan Chakma said, “At one point, there was an announcement that the shops were being attacked. At that time, people from different spots came out and set the shops on fire. I locked my shop and stayed inside during the procession. But I had to come out as they set my shop on fire. I was beaten up by the mob too.”
Not only arson, there are also reports of looting. Miscreants broke open local Anuka Studio and looted a video camera, a digital camera, an IPS and a computer with the monitor. The tea-stall beside the studio was looted too. Niukroy Chakma, the owner of the tea stall said there was nothing left in his stall.
Dhanajay Chakma was killed in that. He lived with his family in a small hut. This correspondent spoke to the victim’s youngest son Dipan Chakma.
He said, “Baba (my father) was near the bridge on the day of the incident. He was beaten up there. After that he was picked up in the car. Later he was thrown away from the car. My father died afterwards while undergoing treatment at the hospital.”
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Khagrachhari police super Arefin Jewel told Prothom Alo, “The situation is getting back to normal slowly. The shops have reopened.”
