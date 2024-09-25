Burn marks all over the Larma square

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Dighinala upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Md Mamunur Rashid said a clash broke out between two groups. At one point, the Larma Square was set on fire. More than 100 temporary shops and tea-stalls were gutted in fire.

“Apart from that some 86 shops were burnt down. The situation has come down a bit now. The administration is planning to provide compensation to affected shopkeepers,” the UNO said.

Speaking regarding the clash that broke out that day, Samar Bikash Chakma said, “The Bengalis and army personnel were on the side of Larma Square. The hill people were on the side of upazila parishad. There were chase and counter-chase between them. At one point, they set fire from the side of my shop. I somehow managed to come out of the fire with my wife. But my shop has been burnt to ashes. I have a loan of Tk 400,000.”