Kutubdia shirking, people rushing to cities

The ward 9 Khudiaryek of Ali Akbar Dail union of the island upazila of Kutubdia in Cox’s Bazar exists in paper only after the land vanished in the Bay of Bengal. At least 30,000 residents of this area took shelter 100km away in Cox’s Bazar city and, currently, 15 families live on the embankment of the Tabaler Char next to Kudhiartek.

The family of Kudhiartek ward member Anowara Begum lives in Tabaler Char. She said there were 40,000 people in Kudhiartek at the end of 1990, but nobody lives here now. At least 3,000 acres of land vanished in the sea during the 1991 floods and tidal surges.

Another 30,000 people also left the Kutubdia upazila after they were displaced in Kaiyarbeel, Uttar Dhurang, Dakkhin Dhurang, Lemshikhali and Barghop of the upazila. People displaced from Kutubdia took refuge on the government land in the coastal area of Cox’s Bazar city, as well as Ramu, Pekua, Teknaf, of Cox’s Bazar, Lama, Alikadam of Bandarban, Banshkhali, Mirsrai, Raujan, Satkania and Lohagara of Chittagong.

This correspondent visited six union parishads of the island on 21-23 October of last year and talked to at least 300 people from different professions. It has been learned that people’s livelihoods become difficult in this upazila due to the impact of climate change. Crops do not grow due to salty water. There is a crisis of drinking water. On top of that, lands are vanishing in the sea due to storms and tidal surges.