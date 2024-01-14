Defeated independent candidate's agent hacked dead in Noakhali

A polling agent of a defeated independent candidate in Noakhali-2 constituency (Senbagh and a part of Sonaimuri) has been hacked to death at Mirzanagar village of Nateshwar union in Sonaimuri upazila.

The deceased – Shaheduzzaman alias Palash, 35, son of Jamal Uddin – was a polling agent of Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan, a local leader of ruling Awami League who independently contested in the 12th national polls with the electoral symbol scissor.