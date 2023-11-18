Blank firing in Sylhet as BNP holds torch procession

Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have brought out a torch procession in the Sylhet city on Saturday evening, in support of their nationwide hartal.

However, the police dispersed them through blank firing.

According to witnesses, the BNP men marched through the city from the Rang Mahal Tower point around 7:00 pm. At one stage, they dropped the torches on the street in front of Karim Ullah Market and staged demonstrations there.

Later, the police dispersed them by firing blank rounds. The protesting BNP men fled the scene, leaving the torches on the street.