Heavy rains may trigger short-term flood in Sylhet, Sunamganj

North-eastern and adjoining upstream region of the country may experience short-term flood due to heavy rainfall in 48 hours since Sunday morning, said a bulletin of Flood Forecasting and Warning Center of the Bangladesh Water Development Board, reports UNB.

Some rivers of this region including Surma, Old Surma, Sarigowain, Khowai, Jadukata, Someswari, Bhogai-Kangsha may rise rapidly and cause short-term flood in the adjoining low-lying areas as there is a chance of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the region during the period, it said