Six including man with helmet and machete identified

A young man in a helmet was seen hacking courier-service employee Nahid Hossain with a machete in video footage and photographs published by the media in the New Market clashes. The assailant has finally been identified as Bashar Emon.

Emon is a student of honours second year at Dhaka College. Emon, a residential student of the college’s International Hall, is involved in Chhatra League politics on campus.

None of the agencies deployed in law enforcement could arrest Emon yet. The International Hall of Dhaka College was raided on Sunday evening to search for him. Officials of the law enforcing agencies are reluctant to say anything certain about his location.