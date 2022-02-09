SUST students resume protest demanding VC’s resignation

On Wednesday, students brought out a protest procession on the campus. The procession began from the university intersection (Gol Chttar), paraded on the Kilosorok and marched past the VC’s residence and Chetona 71 and then ended at the Gol Chttar. Protesters were seen holding placards containing photos of police attacking the students.

One of the protesting student, Shahriar Abedin said, “We broke the hunger strike because of the assurance from the top level of the government through professor Zafar Iqbal. We had been told that our demand would be met. But after many days, we have not seen any effort to implement any of the assurances that were given to us. Even students still face two cases. About 250 bank and mobile banking accounts of the students have been blocked and those amounts have not been activated as yet.”