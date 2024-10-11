Case filed over singing incident at Durga Puja Mandap in Ctg, 2 arrested

A case has been filed in connection to an incident of singing Islamic song on the stage at a Durga Puja Mandap in Chattogram city. Two people have been arrested in the case for involvement in this incident.

Those two people were arrested at the dead of the night on early Friday. The arrested two are Shahidul Karim and Nurul Islam. However, the police didn’t disclose details about their identities.

Additional deputy commissioner (public relations) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, Kazi Tareq Aziz told Prothom this morning that two people have been arrested on allegation of being involved in the incident of singing Islamic song on the stage at a Puja Mandap.

Details on this issue would be shared from a press conference at the CMP media centre in Dampara Police Lines of the city 1round 11:30 am today, he added.

Kazi Tareq Aziz further added that details information on the accused arrested under this case filed with the police station in connection to the incident would also be shared during the press conference.