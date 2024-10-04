Durga Puja security: Everyone concerned must be on alert

The interim government has decided to intensify patrol of the police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) members as well as increase detective monitoring to keep the situation normal during the upcoming Sharadiya Durga Puja. We believe this to be a timely decision.

The home ministry on Wednesday issued a cluster of guidelines for the field administration and the law enforcement agencies mentioning what steps will be taken to keep the law and order situation under control during the upcoming Durga puja.

An office memo issued from the political wing-2 of public security division under the home ministry stated to be prepared for preventing any untoward incident and to take effective action together with everyone concerned as soon as there’s an untoward incident.

It also stated that the respective Puja celebration committees will be asked to appoint necessary number of volunteers and guard (at least three people during day and four at night) for patrolling the Puja Mandaps as well as initiatives will be taken to install CCTV cameras in every Puja mandap round the clock.