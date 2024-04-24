Driver of bus killing two CUET students arrested
Police arrested the driver of the bus that ran over two students of the Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) from the Kotwali area of Chattogram city on Tuesday.
The arrested driver, Md Tazul Islam is from Uttar Ghatchek area of Rangunia municipality of Chattogram, police sources said.
Chattogram district additional superintendent of (district special branch) Abu Tayed Mohammad Arif Hossain confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
Earlier, Shanto Saha, third-year-student of civil engineering department at CUET and Towfik Hossain, second-year-student from the same department, were killed after a bus ran over them in the Zianagar area of Rangunia on Monday.