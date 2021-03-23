Zafrullah demands speedy completion of Shalla incident probe

Zafrullah Chowdhury, a trustee of Gonoshasthaya Kendra, has demanded the investigation of the incident of attacking the houses of the minority community in Noagaon village in Shalla upazila of Sunamganj to be finished within seven days.
“I demand a fair investigation in this incident. However, the investigation should not go on forever. It should be finished within seven days,” he said.
A delegation led by Zafrullah Chowdhury visited the Noagaon village on Tuesday. They visited the vandalised houses and temples and talked with the locals.
Zafrullah said, “We have observed an incident just as 1971. Such an incident took place on the day of Bangabandhu’s birthday. Houses and temples have been attacked and vandalised. I do not know how the prime minister is considering matter!”
He alleged that the ruling Bangladesh Awami League men joined with Hefazat-e-Islam in the attack.
Regarding the role of administration in this incident, Zafrullah said that the administration could not stop the attack despite knowing about it. The members of the ruling party also knew about it but they failed. An investigation should be conducted on their roles too. Actions should be taken against them.
The Gonoshasthaya Kendra trustee further said, “A mosque is a place for prayers. To use mosque in provocative activities is against the teachings of Islam.”
Bhasani Followers Council’s secretary general Sheikh Rafiqul Islam Babul, Ganosamhati Andolon’s chief coordinator Zonayed Saki, Bhasani Followers Council’s presidium member Nayeem Jahangir and Sylhet Bar Association’s former president Emdad Ullah Shahidul Islam were among the others with the delegation.
On the morning of 17 March, people from four villages attacked the houses of the minority community in Noagaon village, alleging an offensive Facebook post regarding Hefazat-e-Islam leader Mamunul Haque.
Houses and temples in the village were vandalised and looted. Two cases have been filed in this incident with Shalla police station. Police have arrested 34 people so far.