Zafrullah demands speedy completion of Shalla incident probe

Zafrullah Chowdhury, a trustee of Gonoshasthaya Kendra, has demanded the investigation of the incident of attacking the houses of the minority community in Noagaon village in Shalla upazila of Sunamganj to be finished within seven days.

“I demand a fair investigation in this incident. However, the investigation should not go on forever. It should be finished within seven days,” he said.

A delegation led by Zafrullah Chowdhury visited the Noagaon village on Tuesday. They visited the vandalised houses and temples and talked with the locals.

Zafrullah said, “We have observed an incident just as 1971. Such an incident took place on the day of Bangabandhu’s birthday. Houses and temples have been attacked and vandalised. I do not know how the prime minister is considering matter!”