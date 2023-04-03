Bangladesh no need for UN cooperation in polls: Foreign minister

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Monday asserted that Bangladesh is mature enough and there is no need to take help from the United Nations in the national parliament election of Bangladesh.

However, the minister also said that the government has no objection with foreign observers in the election.

“There is no need for us to take any cooperation from the United Nations. We are mature enough. We have formed those necessary institutions which are needed for a fair, transparent and acceptable election,” he said.

The minister made these remarks while speaking with reporters after a meeting with UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Ms Gwyn Lewis.