Women-only buses, cycle services, monorail: new additions coming to Dhaka’s public transport

The government is taking a range of initiatives to restore discipline in Dhaka’s public transport sector. These include short-term measures such as dedicated bus services for women and bicycle ride-sharing, medium-term plans for bus route rationalisation and the introduction of electric buses, and the development of light rail or monorail systems alongside the existing Metro Rail.

Since taking office last February, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has held two meetings with experts and relevant departments regarding these issues. Discussions focused on short, medium, and long-term actions, and the Prime Minister's Office and respective ministries are currently drafting action plans. Furthermore, the government has directed every ministry and division to prepare a 180-day roadmap.

As part of these efforts to bring discipline to the roads, the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges has drafted a 38-page action plan. It outlines the tasks for the next six months and the upcoming fiscal year, while providing a detailed description of the initiatives to be taken in the road and transport sector over the next five years.