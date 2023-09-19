Stop weaponizing labour law to harass Nobel Laureate Yunus: Amnesty

Amnesty International on Monday said Bangladesh government is weaponizing labour laws against Nobel Peace Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus and urged the authorities to immediately end the harassment he faces.

“Muhammad Yunus, who is also the chairman of the board at Grameen Telecom, is accused of employment-related violations and faces a criminal case in Bangladesh under the Labour Act 2006. Three other board members, Ashraful Hasan, Nur Jahan Begum and Mohammad Shahjahan, face the same charges,” said a news published on Amnesty International website yesterday.

“The ongoing trial is just one of more than 150 cases filed against Muhammad Yunus after the ruling Awami League party came to power in 2008. Amnesty International believes that initiating criminal proceedings against Mohammad Yunus and his colleagues for issues that belong to the civil and administrative arena is a blatant abuse of labour laws and the justice system and a form of political retaliation for his work and dissent.”