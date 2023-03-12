Evening News Highlights

Bangladesh clinch T20 series against World Champion England
When Taskin Ahmed hit two boundaries in consecutive balls and jumped in joy to the lap of non-striker Najmul Hossain the packed Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium Crowd erupted in ecstasy of making history.
Inflation jumps to 8.78pc in February
The country’s inflation rose by 0.21 percentage points to 8.78 per cent in February from 8.57 per cent in January after witnessing a downtrend over the last five months, according to the latest data from Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).
EC sends election officer on forced retirement
The election commission has sent Faridpur region election officer Mostafa Faruk into forced retirement without showing any specific reason.
RU files case over clash between students and locals, 1 arrested
Rajshahi University authorities have filed a case over the incident of clash between the students and locals. RU’s registrar Abdus Salam filed the case with Motihar police station on Sunday afternoon.