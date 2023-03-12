Evening News Highlights

Bangladesh

Law ministry for extending Khaleda’s jail term suspension

The law ministry has given its opinion in favour of extending the period of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's jail sentences suspension by another six months on the existing conditions.

Bangladesh clinch T20 series against World Champion England

When Taskin Ahmed hit two boundaries in consecutive balls and jumped in joy to the lap of non-striker Najmul Hossain the packed Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium Crowd erupted in ecstasy of making history.

Inflation jumps to 8.78pc in February

The country’s inflation rose by 0.21 percentage points to 8.78 per cent in February from 8.57 per cent in January after witnessing a downtrend over the last five months, according to the latest data from Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

EC sends election officer on forced retirement

The election commission has sent Faridpur region election officer Mostafa Faruk into forced retirement without showing any specific reason.

RU files case over clash between students and locals, 1 arrested

Rajshahi University authorities have filed a case over the incident of clash between the students and locals. RU’s registrar Abdus Salam filed the case with Motihar police station on Sunday afternoon.

