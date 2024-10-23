Stage set for departure as protesters demands president’s removal

Pressure is mounting to remove President Mohammed Sahabuddin. The matter of discussion is - whether the president will resign on his own or the government will take an initiative in this regard. From the post of president.

The procedure to remove Sahabuddin from the post of president may become clear in the next two-three days.

There were massive protests demanding the resignation of the president in various districts and educational institutions, including the city, on Tuesday.

Protest rally was organised at the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital at the leadership of Students Against Discrimination. President Sahabuddin’s resignation was demanded from there within this week.

Several other organisations, including Inquilab Mancha, protested with the same demand at Shahbagh intersection and in front of Bangabhaban on the day.