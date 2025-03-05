95 factories shut down in 7 months, leaving around 62,000 jobless

Over the past seven months, 95 factories in Gazipur, Savar, Narayanganj, and Narsingdi have permanently shut down, while several others have temporarily ceased operations.

As a result, around 62,000 workers have lost their jobs, with most yet to receive their outstanding wages and service benefits, which include financial compensation after termination of employment.

There are three primary reasons behind these closures. First, many factories shut down due to financial crises and a lack of purchase orders. Second, factories owned by individuals associated with Awami League politics were vandalised and set on fire, forcing them to close. Third, some factories fell into disrepair as their owners—businessmen with ties to the ousted Awami League government—went into hiding.