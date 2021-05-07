Mamata thanks Momen, highlights stronger bonding

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has thanked Bangladeshi foreign minister AK Abdul Momen for his recent congratulatory message to her.

Mamata hoped that the love and affection between the people of Bangladesh and West Bengal will further be strengthened in the days to come.

Acknowledging Momen’s letter with gratitude, Mamata said the people of West Bengal again voted for development, peace, harmony, unity and solidarity and to strengthen the spirit of those core issues.

The Trinamool Congress chief was sworn in as West Bengal chief minister for the third straight term on Wednesday after she spearheaded her party to a remarkable victory in the assembly polls.