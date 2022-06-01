Massive arrangements surrounding the inauguration of Padma Bridge

According to the sources in the bridges department, on 25 June, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the bridge at the Mawa end and will attend a gathering of eminent persons. Then she will cross the bridge by a car and unveil another inaugural plaque on the Zajira end in Shariatpur. Security has been beefed up in the bridge area ahead of the inauguration ceremony.

The inauguration ceremony of the Padma Bridge would be massive and remarkable, cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said at a press conference after a cabinet meeting on Monday.

There would be arrangements to show the inauguration ceremony in all the 64 districts, he added.

According to the bridges department, there are a total of 415 lampposts in the bridge. Besides, there are 200 lights outside the bridge.