The allegations are nowhere near what I said: Foreign minister

The minister said he discussed nothing about election rather he talked about stability.
On 19 August 2022, Abdul Momen at a Janmashtami programme in Chattogram said he has requested the Indian government to do whatever is necessary to help the incumbent Bangladesh government led by prime minister Sheikh Hasina continue in power.
He said, “I went to India and said that Sheikh Hasina has to be kept in power.”
The foreign minister further said that both Bangladesh and India need political stability and this will be possible if India supports the government of Sheikh Hasina.
Remarks of Abdul Momen drew huge flak across the country. According to party sources, both the government and the Awami League are in a discomfort over his remarks.