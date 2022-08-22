Momen faces mounting pressure from within the party

Certain comments recently made by foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has created discomfort within the government as well as within the ruling Awami League. Most leaders of the party are annoyed with the foreign minister. At a policy making level of Awami League, most of the leaders feel that Momen’s words have been diplomatically damaging for the country. It has also given rise to criticism against the government within the country. Pressure is reportedly mounting from within the party for serious measures to be taken against Momen.

Like the party’s central leaders, many of the cabinet members too feel that action should be taken regarding foreign minister Abdul Momen. Sources say that on Friday the party chief and prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, was apprised of these views of the leaders.