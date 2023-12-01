Election code of conduct breached on final day of nomination submission

As per the election code of conduct, no procession or showdown can be held during the filing of nomination papers. However, on Thursday, the last day of submission of nomination papers, prospective candidates did not adhere to this rule at various places across the country. They organised large processions while filing nomination papers.

The previous day, on Wednesday, candidates were observed submitting nomination papers by breaching the code of conduct in various parts of the country.

Yesterday, the election inquiry committee of the constituencies concerned sent letters to four ministers, state ministers, and at least eight members of parliament (MPs), seeking an explanation regarding the violation of the code of conduct. Awami League candidate, cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, has also been asked to provide reasons for violating the code of conduct.