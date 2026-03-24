Middle East crisis: Concerns grow over fuel supply

Concerns are mounting over fuel supply in the country as several fuel-laden vessels have failed to arrive on schedule due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Although the government is attempting to source fuel from alternative suppliers, assurances remain inconsistent, raising uncertainty over whether supply can be kept stable in April.

According to sources at Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), the country had diesel reserves sufficient for around 14 days as of Monday. Fearing a worsening situation, consumers have begun purchasing diesel, octane and petrol in advance. In some areas, people have had to wait for hours, yet still failed to obtain fuel.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Anindya Islam told Prothom Alo that no actual fuel crisis has yet emerged in the country. Several shipments have already arrived, with more expected, while the import schedule for April is being finalised.

If necessary, refined diesel will be procured from the open market, he stated.

The state minister, however, acknowledged that panic buying has created temporary pressure on the supply system.